PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A street in Bloomfield is closed after a pole fell onto a bucket truck.
On Tuesday, officials said one person was transported to the hospital.
Allegheny County said South Mathilda Street is closed from Liberty Avenue to Friendship Avenue until further notice.
Another pole further down the street is also tilted.
