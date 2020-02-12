PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The New Hampshire primary is now behind us, but it was a lot closer than many expected.

Where things now stand in the contest to find the next Democratic presidential nominee is the topic Wednesday as we go “Around The Table,” campaign 2020.

Joining KDKA’s Stacy Smith is Jim Burn — the former chairman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party — and Keith Schmidt, former state director for Republican Senator Rick Santorum. Schmidt also assisted Santorum in his run for the Republican presidential nomination.

There was no surprise that Bernie Sanders won on Tuesday night, but are Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren in trouble?

“For a vice president to finish in fifth place … is quite telling,” Burn said.

“Can’t put lipstick on a pig,” Schmidt. “It’s over.”

Schmidt was with Santorum when he won in Iowa in 2012, although no one knew he was the winner for two weeks so he lost some of his momentum.

What does Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar have to do to overtake Sanders?

“They have to continue to exceed expectations,” Schmidt said. “They don’t have to outmaneuver Bernie right away. .. For Buttigieg to come within one percent of Sanders, that is the story.”

According to the latest Quinnipiac poll released on Monday, nationwide support of Biden by African Americans has dropped by nearly half.

Michae Bloomberg is rising faster than anyone, but now there is pushback against him based on the stop-and-frisk law in New York when he was mayor.

“He has to win over that demographic,” Burn said. “He has been in federal court 10 years over that. … Expect him to be the prime focus of attacks.”