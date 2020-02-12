



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Every morning, parents pack up lunches and bookbags for their kids before they head out the door for school.

However, new research shows that breakfast is once again the most important meal of the day.

Research conducted by the Cleveland Clinic shows that teenagers who eat breakfast before school do better academically.

“The brain is one of the few tissues in the body that needs food, primarily, to fuel it,” said Dr. Amy Sniderman. “Other organs and muscles can break down fats from the body, or break down muscle tissue in more extreme cases, and use that as fuel, but the brain cannot; it actually needs food to fuel it.”

Cleveland Clinic’s study looked at British teenagers between ages 16 and 18. It tracked when they ate breakfast, how often, and information on their grades.

The results showed the teenagers that regularly ate breakfast did better in school.

Dr. Sniderman reiterated the need for breakfast can affect a teenager’s mood and the lack of breakfast could lead to irritability and a lack of energy.

She also recommended busy families plan a quick, nutritious meal in advance.

“I suggest, especially the teenagers, to prep it the night before so they can just grab it and go,” she said. “Hardboiled eggs are great, even a sandwich, a peanut butter sandwich, a deli meat sandwich, fruit with some nut butter, if they don’t have allergies.”

The full results of the study can be found in the medical journal, Frontiers in Public Health.