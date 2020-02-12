



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a romantic recipe for Valentine’s Day!

Pate of Bittersweet Chocolate with Grand Marnier Sauce

Ingredients:

15 ozs. Bittersweet chocolate

1 cup heavy cream

4 tbsps. Butter

4 egg yolks

3/4 cup confectioners sugar

6 tbsps. Dark rum

For sauce:

1 1/2 cups light cream

3/4 cup shredded sweetened coconut

1/4 cup sugar

Pinch salt

1/4 tsp. Vanilla

5 egg yolks

4 to 6 tbsps. Grand marnier

Directions:

Break chocolate into small pieces and place in stainless steel bowl. Add the cream and butter and place the bowl over a saucepan filled with simmering water, stirring occasionally until the chocolate is melted. Beat until mixture is glossy and dark.

Remove bowl from the heat and whisk in the egg yolks, one at a time. Beat well after each addition. Place the confectioners sugar in a sieve. Sift it onto the chocolate whisking at all times. Continue until all the sugar is added and the chocolate is thick and glossy. Add the rum and whisk it in.

Line a 4-cup loaf pan with parchment†allowing the paper to extend 2 inches beyond the top of the pan. To keep paper in place, rub butter around the sides and bottom of the pan. Butter the paper. Pour the†pate mixture into the mold.

Cover the top with plastic wrap and chill overnight.

For Sauce: scald the cream over low heat. Add the coconut and allow it to steep†until the cream is cool. Then reheat it to the scald point again, while beating the sugar, salt, vanilla, and egg yolks in another saucepan. Slowly stir the hot cream into the egg mixture, beating constantly with a whisk. Place the sauce in the top of a double boiler over over water. Stir until mixture thickens and coats back of a spoon. Do not allow to boil. Remove the sauce from heat and whisk for a few seconds to cool. Strain through a fine sieve to remove the coconut and add the grande marnier. Refrigerate.

To Assemble: remove the pate from its mold by lifting with the paper. Remove.