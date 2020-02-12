  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby is once again taking part in the annual Little Penguins skate in Cranberry.

This yearly tradition sets youngsters on the ice with Crosby and his teammates for a skating session at the UPMC Lemieux Complex.

“Look who’s manning the net at today’s Little Penguins skate! 8️⃣7️⃣”

Rookies Sam Lafferty and Andrew Agozzino were also spotted at the rink with the kids.

“🤜🤛”

“Watch out for that high stick, @aggz09!”

Sidney Crosby’s Little Penguins Learn to Play Hockey is an introductory program for children ages 5 to 9. The program aims to inspire families to join the sport. Little Penguins provides first-time players free head-to-toe equipment, eight to ten weeks of on-ice instruction, and certified coaching in a fun and safe atmosphere.

