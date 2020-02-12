  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates wasted no time to tell everyone who the new closer will be in 2020.

New Bucco manager Derek Shelton says veteran Keone Kela, who has been with the team for over a year, will fulfill the closer role left by the arrest of Felipe Vazquez.

“The Pirates have their closer. Derek Shelton told reporters on Wednesday that Keone Kela will indeed fill the role in 2020 for the Pirates.”

Kela held a 2-0 record with a 2.12 ERA in roughly 30 innings of work for the Pirates last season. He also had 33 strikeouts.

Before coming over to the Pirates at the 2018 MLB trade deadline, Kela made multiple saves for the Texas Rangers.

