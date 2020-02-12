



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Max Talbot will be the spotlight of the next Penguins game at PPG Paints Arena.

He will be pulling public address duties alongside Ryan Mill as the Pens host French Language Night. The Stanley Cup Champion will serve as the “French Language Night Ambassador” when the Penguins host the Montreal Canadiens on February 14th.

“Did someone say in-game announcements from @Max25talbot? Oh yeah, French Language Night is going to be incroyable.”

Did someone say in-game announcements from @Max25talbot? Oh yeah, French Language Night is going to be incroyable. Here's everything you need to know about Friday's French Language Night, presented by @duolingo: https://t.co/z45rjFOfIs pic.twitter.com/8YgqN4hYQR — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 12, 2020

This will be the team’s first bilingual presentation of a game.

Along with making PA announcements in French during the contest, Talbot will also record an audio message welcoming fans into the arena in French. Kris Letang will be responsible for the “House Rules” on the video board, while all goal and replay announcements will be in both English and French.

More info on the game can be found at the Penguins website.