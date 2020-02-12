Comments
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Moon Area School District will be adding an additional police presence at the middle school and high school on Wednesday.
According to is Barry Balaski, the acting superintendent, school officials and local police were notified via an anonymous tip of a threat to the school at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.
An investigation determined the threat was not credible.
However, out of an abundance of caution, both middle school and high school will have added police presence.
All classes and activities will continue as scheduled.
The school is also offering counselor support for students and staff that may need it.
