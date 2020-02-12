NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing charges, including attempted homicide, after police say he stabbed his girlfriend and then stabbed himself.

New Castle Police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on East Washington Street.

When police arrived, they say they talked to 42-year-old Michael McNair, who was “bloody with apparent injuries to his neck and chest.”

Police say he told them his girlfriend was in the bedroom and had also been stabbed. She suffered wounds to her neck, chest and back areas, police say.

McNair allegedly told police he had gotten into an argument and then stabbed his girlfriend before stabbing himself.

The two were taken to the hospital. Police did not provide an update on their condition, but says as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, McNair was still in the hospital.

He’s facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault.