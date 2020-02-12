



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s finally a dry start to the day, but we won’t get to enjoy it for very long as rain showers will begin moving in after 4 p.m.

Rain and snow showers are expected to continue through the overnight hours.

Rain, a wintry mix, and snow is expected later this evening. Here is an onset time graphic when precipitation will return. Warm ground conditions should help keep winter impacts low; areas near I-80 may receive 1-2 inches of snow. pic.twitter.com/mDeVVrqAr8 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 12, 2020

The set-up tonight is a little interesting as the rain and snow will be due to a warm front lifting in from the south. As it slides through, some areas will start with snow, quickly turning over to rain.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says not to worry too much about the snow. That’s because temperatures will be a couple of degrees above freezing, so little to no accumulation is expected.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect starting this afternoon through 7 a.m. Thursday for Fayette County, the Fayette Ridges and Greene County, as well as parts of Ohio and West Virginia.

Rain showers are expected to continue through Thursday morning, with snow showers expected for Thursday afternoon and much of the overnight hours too. Temperatures will plunge for Valentine’s Day, with afternoon temps around 20 degrees.

Saturday is looking dry with some light snow possible Sunday morning.

