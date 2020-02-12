



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The list of safest places in Pennsylvania has been released, and the top two spots are in the Pittsburgh area.

According to Alarms.org’s “Safest Cities Pennsylvania 2020 report,” Penn Township in Westmoreland County and South Park Township in Allegheny County rank first and second respectively.

Other Western Pennsylvania locations that made the list’s top 10 include Franklin Park at 8 and Cecil Township at 10.

Westmoreland County’s Penn Township is in the top spot with a violent crime rate of 1.55 per 1,000. The Alarm.org’s ranking says Penn Township has a “near nonexistent” level of property crime.

To determine the safest areas, the FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics were used. Cities that didn’t submit a complete crime report to the FBI and cities with less than 10,000 people were then dropped.

The total number of violent crimes and property crimes were added, then rated as the number of crimes per 1,000.

You can read the rest of the list here.