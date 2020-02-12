



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 20 years after she first tried to “outwit, outplay and outlast” the competition, Beaver County native Amber Brkich Mariano is heading back to “Survivor.”

The 40th season of “Survivor”, which is now in its 20th year, debuts Wednesday night on KDKA with Amber and her husband, Rob Mariano, among the castaways.

She first appeared in the second season of the show, “Survivor: The Australian Outback”, in 2001.

She made it to day 33 and was the 10th person voted off, missing out on the million-dollar prize.

Three years later, Amber returned for “Survivor: All-Stars”, along with Bridgeville native and season six winner Jenna Morasca.

That time, Amber won the money and the heart of fellow competitor, “Boston Rob” Mariano.

He proposed to her during the live finale.

“I’m probably the one who got the best experience out of anybody out here. I won the show and fell in love, and I’m happily married 15 years later with four beautiful children”, says Amber.

Amber and Rob live in Florida now. Their daughters are ages 9, 8, 7 and 5.

Amber’s parents were surprised when they found out she and Rob were both returning for season 40: “Winners at War”.

“I thought maybe Rob might come back, but I never thought she would because of the girls. But knowing Rob, I’m sure he convinced her to come back”, says Amber’s father Val Brkich.

Just like them, every cast member this season is a former “Survivor” winner.

But host Jeff Probst says he thinks the game will be especially difficult for Amber and Rob because everyone knows they’re coming into the game as a couple.

“I think it makes it very complicated for Rob and Amber, and I think they know that”, says Probst.

Amber admits playing the game with her husband is a double-edged sword, but she’s hoping to use it to her advantage.

“Fortunately and unfortunately, I have my husband out here so our target is kind of doubled in size. However, if they’re teaming up with me, they’ll know no matter what, there’s someone else on their side because I have a true alliance, one that you can definitely trust,” Amber says.

And even though Probst thinks Amber and Rob might be in the bullseye as a couple, he thinks, Amber might be the one to beat.

“I think Amber is in the same spot she was when she played in ‘All-Stars.’ She can easily be overlooked. Amber came out here to close the deal again”, says Probst.

Whatever happens, the Brkich family is planning big watch parties for season 40 in Brighton Township, just like they had for Amber’s first two seasons.

Amber’s mom Cheryl Brkich says, “As soon as it was announced, people were already calling me or texting me saying, ‘Oh, we gotta have a seat.’ They can’t wait! They’re like going crazy for this show. It’s going to be fun.”

And they’re going to watch it unfold at the same time as the rest of us because Amber has revealed nothing to them about what happened.

As for Amber, she says she’s just happy to be a part of such an iconic piece of American TV history.

“However the game ends, I really hope that we can leave the game and appreciate each other knowing that we got this very unique experience together”, says Amber.

“Survivor 40: Winners at War” premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on KDKA.

WATCH: Watch Parts Of Amber’s First 2 Stints On “Survivor” With KDKA’s Coverage From 2001 And 2004.

