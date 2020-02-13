PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — General Manager Kevin Colbert is speaking for the first time this offseason about some major questions surrounding the team.

Colbert talked to reporters at the Steelers facility on the South Side Thursday afternoon. He says that he is happy to be back after recently signing a one-year deal to stay the GM.

“GM Kevin Colbert on his contract status: ‘I can say this without any hesitation: as long as the Rooneys and Pittsburgh Steelers want me to be a part of this organization and it’s a good thing for our family, we’ll be here. I’m not looking to go anywhere else.’

Meanwhile, Colbert was hopeful for a good recovery to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“All signs are good at this point,” Colbert said. “We’re hopeful that he can make a complete recovery and, as of right now he’s on schedule for that.”

“More Colbert: ‘We don’t think Ben is near (where Rivers and Eli Manning are) yet. We don’t think he’s at the end of the road.”

He also stated he is at ease with the backup QB options in the building.

“Colbert says he feels totally comfortable with his young backup QB’s @KDKA”

As a whole, Colbert was not happy once again with the way that the season ended.

“Colbert on 2019 “I wasn’t good enough, none of us were good enough because we don’t qualify for the playoffs, we are below the standard” Also, likely a big factor when he returned. Did not want to end career that way #Steelers”

He said injuries played a huge factor in the situation.

“Colbert also said injuries that plagued James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Vance McDonald were all “acute” issues. Didn’t sound concerned about long-term availability of those guys because of health issues.”