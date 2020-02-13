  • KDKA TVOn Air

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Uniontown man is suing Penn State, claiming the university rescinded a job offer after learning he was colorblind.

Danny David was a public safety officer at Penn State-Fayette for more than 20 years when he applied to become a campus police officer.

A required medical exam discovered he is colorblind, and David says the university rescinded the offer.

In response to the lawsuit, Penn State said the deficiency would pose a threat to the health and safety of the university.

David has sued for damages and the reinstatement of the job offer.

