



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County mother is facing charges for allegedly abusing her 3-month-old son, who was found with tearing injuries to the flesh around and inside his mouth and ruptured blood vessels in his eyes.

Destiny Pratt, 24, is accused of severely abusing her son, who was also underweight and had bruises on his face, head and midsection.

Pratt lived on an apartment along Divison Street.

“I cried when I found out what happened to that little boy,” neighbor Jeannie Roddy said.

Doctors discovered the child was underweight after it was brought to Excella Westmoreland Hospital before being rushed to UPMC Children’s Hospital.

“Our department received a child line call from Children’s Hospital in reference to a 3-month-old boy,” Greensburg Police Captain Robert Stafford said.

Police say the mother offered no excuse for what happened to her little boy.

“It was kind of disturbing once you started looking into the kind of injuries the child had,” Stafford said.

Pratt was arrested for aggravated child abuse and other child neglect charges.

She is in the Westmoreland County Jail.

“A monster, I’m just crying thinking of it,” Roddy said.

The child is in foster care.