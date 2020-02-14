



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The cold has arrived and will be here all day long today.

As high pressure builds behind the front that has rolled through there will be skies clear.

By 3:00 p.m. there should be more clear skies than cloudy skies and there will be a strange glowing orb hovering in the sky and slowly sinking westward – the sun!

This will lead to the coldest weather of the week overnight tonight.

Midnight temperatures should be right around 14 degrees with morning lows on Saturday possibly falling to single digits.

It will warm-up nicely on Saturday with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

40s expected for highs on Sunday and Monday.

The next good chance for rain comes from Monday to Tuesday and through the day on Tuesday.

