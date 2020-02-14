  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man after he sent lewd text messages to his 14-year-old step-daughter.

Sean Liddle of Pittsburgh was interviewed by police after his 14-year-old step-daughter approached police at Magee Recreation Center, showing officers the text messages.

According to police, Liddle texted her saying “I saw your nice but and wanted to screw you cause you have a nice body.”

He also offered to pay for a birthday party in exchange for sexual favors.

Police interviewed Liddle and he admitted to sending the text messages but after a forensic sweep of the phone, it was revealed he had deleted them.

He is facing charges of unlawful contact with a minor, criminal solicitation, tampering with physical evidence, and corruption of minors.

