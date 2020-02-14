



CBS delivered a special Valentine’s Day message today, announcing the second season of Love Island will kick off with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, May 21 at 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT. Following the show’s season two premiere, one-hour episodes will air six nights per week at 8:00PM, ET/PT, including five originals plus a new weekly recap show on Saturdays.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will both return with an all-new cast of Islanders for the U.S. version of the international reality sensation. Casting is now open for singles across America looking for their own sizzling summer love – visit https://www.cbs.com/casting/ for details. For information on the open casting call in Minneapolis, Minn. (Feb. 15) visit www.wcco.com/loveisland and Orlando, Fl. (March 4) visit https://www.clickorlando.com/features/2020/02/10/news-6-holds-love-island-casting-call-in-orlando/.

If you’re looking to scratch that itch in the meantime catch the entire first season of Love Island, available to stream for free on CBS.com and the CBS mobile app, and is also available across all other connected device platforms via the CBS All Access subscription service.