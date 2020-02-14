Comments
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The ever-popular food festival is coming back to Kennywood in September 2020!
Kennywood announced today the Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival will be returning to the park on September 27, 2020.
The event will take place from 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. and will feature food from over two dozen local restaurants, chefs, and all kinds of pierogi-inspired dishes.
1,000 early bird tickets will be available through April.
Patrons that purchase tickets on Valentine’s Day will receive a 2020 Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival shirt, hat, and tote bag.
Tickets can be purchased on the ShowClix website.
You must log in to post a comment.