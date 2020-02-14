PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flower shops all across the area are packing trucks and preparing to deliver hundreds of bouquets for Valentine’s Day.

However, with cold temperatures in the forecast for this year’s Valentine’s Day, experts are giving happy couples their recommendation on keeping their flowers fresh and protected from the falling temperatures.

With Valentine’s Day falling on a Friday this year, most people may decide to take their gifts home with them for the weekend but the cold temperatures could impact the lifespan of the flowers.

How can happy couples keep their bouquets protected?

“If you create a little bit of a cone and fold it over, move quickly and you should be fine,” said Patricia Fowler, the owner of Flowerama. “But, 22-degree temperatures aren’t only going to be a challenge for people in their offices but us delivering too.”

Fowler also said if you take flowers into the cold temperatures and then back inside to the warmth, they’ll turn black.

Her best advice for those transporting flowers in the cold is to keep them in the packaging.

“If their package is not delivered in anything protective, I would try to make that quick run from your office to your car,” she said. “If not, I would try to make a sleeve around your arrangement.”

Last-minute shoppers will also have no need to worry about not being able to get their hands on arrangements if they haven’t already.

According to Fowler, most flower shops order upwards of $40,000 worth of roses so there will be plenty left for the last-minute shopper.