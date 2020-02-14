Comments
FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Route 51 is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash.
Allegheny County says the incident happened at Hayden Boulevard at Weigles Hill Road. There is an injury, but it’s unknown.
Forward: Hayden Blvd @ Weigles Hill Rd – two vehicle crash with unknown injury; Hayden Blvd (State Route 51) will be closed in both directions while the vehicles are removed.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 14, 2020
Route 51 will be closed in both directions while crews clean up the scene.
