PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was admitted to Mercy Hospital just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning with cuts to his back that may have been caused by glass.
When police were alerted to the man’s condition they interviewed him at the hospital.
According to police, the man’s injuries could have been sustained during a fight along Brookline Boulevard.
He was not cooperative with police and was treated then released from Mercy Hospital.
Pittsburgh Police are continuing to investigate.
