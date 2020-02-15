Comments
SHARPSBURG (KDKA) — Part of the facade of a building in Sharpsburg fell on Friday.
A few dozen bricks fell from the facade of a building on Main Street.
The bricks fell into an alley next to the Art in Motion Dance Studio near Dancing Gnome Brewery.
No one was in the alley when the bricks fell.
“It was crazy because a lot of times, the people are actually standing over there. That’s an area where people congregate,” said Glenn Szjitas, Jr. who witnessed the bricks fall.
“So when it fell down, it was very alarming for it to fall like that. I thought of how many times I’ve stood in that area. To have that fall down like that, it would’ve killed you,” Szitas Jr. said.
You must log in to post a comment.