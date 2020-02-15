INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Indiana Borough Police are investigating after an armed robbery left one person shot and another injured near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus Friday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Wayne Avenue around 8:00 p.m. for an armed robbery call.

Upon their arrival, officers learned that three males, wearing black ski masks, went inside two homes directly beside each other and held the people inside at gunpoint for some undisclosed items.

The three suspects got away with some things from one of the homes, police said.

When they entered the second home, a fight broke out between the robbers and the occupants resulting in one of the male occupants being shot in the neck and another male occupant sustaining minor injuries, according to police.

The shooting victim was reportedly transported to a Pittsburgh area hospital via medical helicopter, sources said.

University representatives confirmed with KDKA that both males hurt during the incident were IUP students.

“We walk the streets every day. When I was here, my safety was never, like I was never concerned for my safety,” said Brandon Nulph, an IUP Alumni who was visiting this weekend.

Representatives from IUP told KDKA that students were alerted roughly 30 minutes after the incident happened through a recently implemented emergency alert system.

“We just instituted a new emergency communication system that allows us to send texts email and voicemail to everyone on our system and you cannot opt-out of the email,” said Michelle Fryling, Executive Director of Media Relations.

IUP’s Vice President of Student Affairs also sent a text alerting students and notifying them about available mental health resources.

“In the case that you have an immediate need for mental health support, you can call 9-1-1 or the Indiana/Armstrong Mental Health Crisis line 1-877-333-2470 for help. During the week, the IUP Counseling Center is available by calling 724- 357-2621 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walk-in hours at the Center are Monday through Friday from 1 to 3 p.m.,” Dr. Thomas Segar, VP, Student Affairs, IUP said via text.

The text from Dr. Segar also stated that the university is working with the two victims and their families to offer appropriate support.

Police said this incident was targeted and there is no current threat to the public.

The three suspects remain at large and anyone with additional information about Friday’s shooting on Wayne Avenue should call police.