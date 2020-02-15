



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a big day for six young fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday morning at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford signed six kids from Make-A-Wish chapters in South Carolina, New York, Minnesota, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“This is a day that the Penguins really look forward to,” Rutherford said to reporters. “We’re really happy to have everybody here. It’s been a little difficult for me to figure out the salary cap and how to fit you guys into our team, but I was up late last night with the analytics guy and we were able to do that.”

Morgan, Hughes, Brayden, Jessica, and Allison all signed their contracts in front of reporters and with some help from the Penguins’ GM.

The six new signings ranged in age from 6 to 18.

Terms of their one-year deals included breakfast in the Penguins locker room with the team, getting to watch the full team practice and then to take the ice with some of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The young fans and their families will also be in attendance tomorrow afternoon for the Penguins’ “Hockey Day In America” game against the Detroit Red Wings at 12:30 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.