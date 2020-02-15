Comments
BALDWIN (KDKA) — Streets Run Road is shut down between Brentwood Road and Prospect road after an accident took down three utility poles.
An accident has closed down Streets Run Rd. between Brentwood Rd. and Prospect Rd.
We are told there are no injuries but two vehicles were involved and it brought down at least three utility poles. Duquesne Light is on the scene. pic.twitter.com/zdLjCPBgRK
— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) February 15, 2020
Crews are expected to be on the scene for “a while” for clean up.
Duquesne Light is also on the scene to assess the damage.
No one was hurt in the two-vehicle accident.
