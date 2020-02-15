  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Shelby Cassesse
BALDWIN (KDKA) — Streets Run Road is shut down between Brentwood Road and Prospect road after an accident took down three utility poles.

Crews are expected to be on the scene for “a while” for clean up.

Duquesne Light is also on the scene to assess the damage.

No one was hurt in the two-vehicle accident.

