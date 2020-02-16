BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was shot early this morning in Braddock and is in critical condition, Allegheny County officials confirmed.

Braddock Police and paramedics responded to a shooting at 7th Street at 3:50 a.m. for a man shot outside the Sahara Temple Improvement Association, an after-hours club. The man’s name has not been released but he is 39 years old.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is currently listed as being in critical condition. Officials say the victim was with a friend who got in an argument with a woman inside the club. The victim then left the club and went to his car. When the friend texted the victim, he heard gunshots outside. Detectives are not certain this potential altercation is what led to the shooting.

Allegheny County Police are looking over video from the club and are continuing the investigation.

