BUTLER (KDKA) – Butler City Police Department is investigating a home invasion and shooting that took place early Sunday morning.
According to police, they responded to a call regarding a home invasion in the 300 block of Negley Avenue around 6:00 a.m.
Shortly thereafter, they received two calls, one for shots fired and another for a gunshot victim in a home on the 500 block of Brown Avenue.
The victim was an 18-years-old male, shot in the torso and flown to Presby. His condition is currently unknown.
He is considered a suspect in the home invasion and he was questioned.
Throughout their investigation, they found that the gunshot victim had a connection to the people in the home invasion, which they believe was likely not a random act.
No arrests have been made and they are searching for two other suspects.
They believe the suspects to be African-Americans in their early 20s and one is possibly armed.
Police are continuing to investigate.
KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse will have more details on KDKA News.
