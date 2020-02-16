EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Early Sunday morning several fire crews remained on scene at the abandoned Cactus Star Restaurant.

Just prior to 5:30 a.m. crews were called to a large, unknown fire at an abandoned building.

When they arrived, they found the abandoned Cactus Star Restaurant was up in flames.

Since it is an unoccupied, abandoned building, there was no water supply to help crews extinguish the fire. Several tankers were called to assist and put out the blaze.

They were able to put the fire out and remained on the scene until just before 9:00 a.m. in order to determine if there were any hot spots that could reignite the fire.