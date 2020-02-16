PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday will be a day to celebrate amateur hockey in Pittsburgh.
When the Penguins host the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday afternoon, it will be part of the NHL’s ‘Hockey Day in America,’ presented by Discover.
The game-day event will be a celebration of amateur hockey all across Pittsburgh, including sled hockey, special needs hockey, blind hockey, and the Pittsburgh Warriors Disabled Veterans Hockey Team.
All fans in attendance will receive gold “Hockey Day in America” rally towels, courtesy of Discover.
There will be six “DICK’S Sporting Goods Junior Starters,” representing Southpointe Grizzlies Special Hockey, Mighty Penguins Sled Hockey, Pittsburgh Rhinos Blind Hockey, Pittsburgh I.C.E., DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Penguins Elite and the Little Penguins.
Discover Hockey Day in America is part of the Penguins’ season-long “Hockey is for Everyone” campaign, supporting inclusion and diversity in the sport.
The Penguins will also host “Her Hockey Day” on Sunday, March 22 vs. Washington and “Pride Night” on Tuesday, March 24 vs. Carolina.
You must log in to post a comment.