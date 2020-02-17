



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local high school, its principal and two male students have been named in a lawsuit that alleges an attempted sexual assault.

According to the Mon Valley Independent, a civil lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that a male student tried to sexually assault a female student in a bathroom at Geibel Catholic Junior Senior High School while a second male student stood guard.

The victim immediately left the school and told her parents about the incident. Along with her parents, the student then met with Principal Patricia Nickler that evening, Mon Valley Independent reports.

The next day, Nickler reportedly told the girl that her “case would be closed and not revisited” if the victim and Nickler didn’t have a meeting with the accused male student and his parents.

It was during this meeting that the male student denied the attack and his father allegedly called the victim a liar, the Mon Valley says the suit claims. Nickler allegedly told the victim and her parents she couldn’t report the incident because it was the weekend.

However, the Mon Valley Independent reports neither of the male students was disciplined and Nickler was allegedly aware the same male was accused in three previous incidents.

A jury trial is being sought for the suit, the Mon Valley Independent reports.