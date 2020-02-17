



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh is seeking 1,500 volunteers to assist with its free dental clinic at PPG Paints Arena in July 2020.

The fourth consecutive annual free dental clinic in Pittsburgh will take place July 24th and July 25th.

Mission of Mercy will bring together dentists, clinicians, nurses, and general volunteers to provide people without regular dental care the services they need.

Pediatric dentists will be available to treat children starting at age two and up.

The following procedures and treatments will be provided:

Full dental exams

Cleanings

Minor restorative fillings

Extractions

Select root canal treatments

Oral hygiene instruction

A limited number of temporary partial dental appliances

All services will be provided at no charge and there are no income or eligibility requirements.

Dentists, hygienists, pharmacists, and clinical professional volunteers are needed, as well as individuals to assist with patient registration, exit interviews, and other administrative tasks.

No experience is needed to assist as a general volunteer.

To learn more and to register as a volunteer, visit Mission of Mercy’s website.