CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three men from Ohio were cited after authorities said they carried semi-automatic weapons on the state Capitol grounds in West Virginia.

Capitol police encountered the men Monday outside the Capitol building in Charleston, news outlets reported. It’s unclear whether the group had any ill intent.

Tyler Grant and Kyle Hipol of Dayton, Ohio, and Tyler Thornton of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, were issued citations and then released, West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Lawrence Messina said.

