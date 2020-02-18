  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    04:30 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 4:30AM
    05:00 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 5AM
    06:00 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 6AM
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amusement Parks, Idlewild And SoakZone, Kennywood, Local News, Sandcastle Water Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kennywood will be hosting a job fair and are looking to hire nearly 3,000 workers.

The local amusement park will be hosting their fair on February 29th and March 1st.

They are needing to fill nearly 3,000 jobs across their three local parks — Kennywood Park Sandcastle Water Park, and Idlewild Park.

Idlewild will be hosting their own job fair next month.

Comments