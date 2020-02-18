Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kennywood will be hosting a job fair and are looking to hire nearly 3,000 workers.
The local amusement park will be hosting their fair on February 29th and March 1st.
What are you doing this summer? Why not join our Team for an unforgettable summer of fun for yourself and hundreds of thousands of Kennywood Guests!
Learn more about our job opportunities: https://t.co/4mVVxmFUkC pic.twitter.com/HccLXYafkE
— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) February 6, 2020
They are needing to fill nearly 3,000 jobs across their three local parks — Kennywood Park Sandcastle Water Park, and Idlewild Park.
Idlewild will be hosting their own job fair next month.
