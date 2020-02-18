INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — Police say an Armstrong County man suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana was arrested after leading them on a 35-mile chase.

Keith William Habel, 40, of Ford City surrendered to police after the chase and is now facing numerous charges.

On Sunday, police say they attempted a traffic stop for an equipment violation near Barr Slope Road in Green Township.

Habel fled at high speeds in his vehicle after a police officer flashed their lights and siren.

During the chase, both driver’s side wheels of Habel’s vehicle were punctured after spike strips were used.

The tires later caught fire, and the driver stopped at Route 936 wets of Grampian in Clearfield County.

There were no injuries.