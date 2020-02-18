



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A rally organized by the NAACP was held downtown to protest Common Pleas Judge Mark Tranquilli, who was recently reassigned for allegedly making racist comments in a closed-door conference.

The rally happened on Freedom Corner, at Centre Avenue and Crawford Street in Pittsburgh Tuesday afternoon.

A memorandum obtained by KDKA lays out what Tranquilli said behind closed doors.

In a meeting with a defense attorney and an assistant district attorney, Tranquilli is quoted as calling a black woman juror “Aunt Jemima” and muses about her having a drug-dealing “baby daddy” at home.

The NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference says they “won’t stand idly by” while “systemic racism permeates throughout the system” of Allegheny County’s criminal courthouse.

Speakers at the rally encouraged people hurt and upset by the alleged racist remarks to vote.

Following the allegations, Tranquilli will not preside over any cases. Several defendants jailed on probation violations by Tranquilli were also released.

According to a report prepared by the Pennsylvania Commission on sentencing, Tranquilli has been tougher on white defendants than on blacks. The commission figures find Tranquilli’s record to be in the mainstream with his fellow judges in the sentencing of black defendants and defendants overall.

