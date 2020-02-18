



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A warm start to the day has temperatures currently in the mid-40’s in the Pittsburgh area.

Everyone will see rain today, but timing will vary vastly with people from northern Butler County and farther north seeing the best chance for rain coming this morning through around 10:00 a.m.

If you are in Allegheny County and to the south, you’ll likely see two rounds of rain today.

The first round will be this morning for places north of I-70 through 10:00 a.m and then a second round of rain from 2:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m tonight.

Rain totals should be around a quarter of an inch for most.

Rain will come to an end as a cold front passes through.

Overnight temperatures will plummet with us seeing a morning low on Wednesday of around 24 degrees.

There is also a small snow chance north of Interstate-80 overnight tonight with lake effect snow showers possible.

There will be another chance for snow on Thursday around noon.