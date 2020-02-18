SWISSVALE (KDKA) — Police and paramedics responded to a report of a body found in Swissvale early Tuesday morning.
The incident was reported at 6:05 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hampton Street.
Several police officers are in the 2200 block of Hampton Ave. in Swissvale. We are working to learn more. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/RLYsgnn7hs
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 18, 2020
Swissvale Police have confirmed that they have found a body in the street.
Police say the man was around 50 years old and lived in the Swissvale area.
Police do not believe there was foul play involved.
