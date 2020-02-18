  • KDKA TVOn Air

SWISSVALE (KDKA) — Police and paramedics responded to a report of a body found in Swissvale early Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported at 6:05 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hampton Street.

Swissvale Police have confirmed that they have found a body in the street.

Police say the man was around 50 years old and lived in the Swissvale area.

Police do not believe there was foul play involved.

