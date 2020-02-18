



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men who were wearing gray and black hoodies—and took police on a chase through various streets in the city’s Perry South neighborhood before they were stopped and arrested.

Police say one of the men had a gun.

Those two men are Jermale Lewis and Tony Troutman.

Both are now in the Allegheny County Jail.

According to police paperwork that KDKA picked up overnight, the jitney driver said he picked up the two men at the Giant Eagle in the Northside around 5:30 Monday.

The driver said that Troutman sat in the passenger seat, while Lewis sat in the back.

The trip cost $6 dollars, but the driver was given a $10 dollar bill. He told police that when he went to get change, Troutman pulled out a gun. pointed it at his head and said “Give me all you have.”

With the jitney drivers help, police were able to find the men and arrest them.

Police say the two men ended up taking around $100 dollars.

Police also say that the gun Troutman had in his possession was stolen.

Both men are facing robbery charges.