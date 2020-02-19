



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Complications from the flu have claimed the lives of three more people in Allegheny County.

The Allegheny County Health Department reports the total deaths for this year’s flu season is ten. The new numbers were released Wednesday.

The victims were in their late 90s, late 80s and mid-70s, the county health department says.

As of the week of Feb. 15, 109 people in Allegheny County have been hospitalized because of the flu. There are more than 9,600 cumulative cases of the flu in the county.

Last week, a second grader in Pennsylvania died from the flu-related complications.

The Health Department says: “It’s never too late to get a flu shot and we urge residents to get their flu vaccination as soon as possible if they haven’t already done so.”

They also recommend the standards, washing your hands often, coughing and sneezing into the shoulder and elbow areas and staying home from work if you have flu symptoms.