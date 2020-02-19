ETNA, Pa. (KDKA) – One injury is being reported after a landslide in Etna.
Allegheny County says there is a landslide on the 200 block of Butler Street. It slid into the rear of an apartment building.
Etna: Landslide – 200 block Butler Street; Units on scene of a landslide into the rear of an apartment building. There is 1 reported injury.
KDKA’s Pam Surano is on scene and reports residents are being evacuated.
She spoke with the family whose child has an eye injury after debris came through their window.
Residents are being evacuated at this apartment bldg. on Butler Street in Etna. The hillside came down, slamming into the back of the building. We spoke to a family whose infant has an eye injury from debris coming through their window. @KDKA with more on this developing story. pic.twitter.com/S3wozubjIw
