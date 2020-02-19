  • KDKA TVOn Air

ETNA, Pa. (KDKA) – One injury is being reported after a landslide in Etna.

Allegheny County says there is a landslide on the 200 block of Butler Street. It slid into the rear of an apartment building.

KDKA’s Pam Surano is on scene and reports residents are being evacuated.

She spoke with the family whose child has an eye injury after debris came through their window.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

