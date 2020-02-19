  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A team of Carnegie Mellon researchers created an app that lets users know if — and how — their data is being collected.

The Internet Of Things Assistant app launched this week and is available for both iOS and Android users.

It will allow people to see things like if they’re being recorded by public cameras with facial recognition or tracked by bluetooth beacons — even things like if their neighbor’s smart doorbell or smart speaker is using your data.

“People need to be informed about what data is collected about them and they need to be given some choices over these processes,” says Professor Norman Sadeh, a CyLab faculty member in Carnegie Mellon’s Institute for Software Research and the principal investigator on the project.

