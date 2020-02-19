



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cold weather is back with morning lows falling to the mid-20s for this morning.

Temperatures will likely bottom out in the upper teens on Thursday.

Today will also mark the first 6:00 p.m. sunset of the year. Every sunset from now through October will be after 6:00 p.m.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The coldest morning of the week is forecast to be on Friday with lows nearing 10 degrees.

There should be plenty of sunshine today with highs near 40. There is a small chance for lake effect snow showers to set up for a couple of hours on Thursday morning but besides that, it looks like there will be a nice stretch of mostly dry weather.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all expected to be dry. Highs will steadily climb through the weekend as well, going from a high of just 32 degrees on Thursday to highs forecast to hit the 50s on Monday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.