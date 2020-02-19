Comments
ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) — A local police officer is facing criminal charges.
Officer Casey Perrotta with the Elizabeth Borough Police is charged with forgery and tampering with public records.
Investigators say he forged a doctor’s signature and psychological evaluation for a newly-hired, part-time officer.
They also say he typed up a fake letter in the doctor’s name.
Police say the part-time officer turned the forged documents over to the Allegheny County Police.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.