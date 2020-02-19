  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have recalled defenseman Zach Trotman from Wilkes-Barre Scranton and placed rookie defenseman John Marino on injured reserve.

Trotman has played five games with the Penguins this season between November 21 and December 4.

In 23 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Trotman has scored three goals, eight assists, for 11 points, good for fourth among Wilkes-Barre defenseman.

The Penguins are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Maple Leafs and will head to Toronto on Thursday for the second half of a home-and-home series with the Maple Leafs

