Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Was there a frost quake in Pittsburgh over the weekend?
The Weather Channel shared a video recorded in the Pittsburgh area where you can hear what sounds like a large pop and rumble.
They say that’s the sound of an “frost quake.”
According to the Weather Channel, a frost quake happens when temperatures rapidly drop to near or below freezing. This causes water to freeze, expanding into ice and putting stress into soil or bedrock until it cracks.
Sometimes a large “boom” and shaking follows. The Weather Channel says there’s usually no damage.
You must log in to post a comment.