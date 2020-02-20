



FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) — A local coach is now Pennsylvania’s coach of the year.

Fox Chapel Area High School teacher and strength and condition coach Brandon Peifer was named the 2020 State Coach of the Year by the National High School Strength Coaches Association.

The news was announced on Tuesday by the district.

The honor is given to HS strength and conditioning coaches in recognition of their coaching achievements and passion.

The award was given to 30 coaches across the United States.

“Traditionally, only football players had used the weight room for training, but now, boys and girls from nearly all 27 sports teams at Fox Chapel Area High School attend pre- and in-season training. In fact, from 2017, when the formal strength and conditioning program was initiated, there has been a 300% increase in the number of total workouts completed by student-athletes,” Fox Chapel Area School District Athletic Director Michael O’Brien said. “Coach Peifer is not only respected and well-liked by our student-athletes, he is also one of the most professional individuals that I have had the pleasure of knowing.”

Peifer began teaching at Fox Chapel in 2004.

He will receive the award in June at the 2020 NHSSCA Conference.