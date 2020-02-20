Filed Under:Contigo, Product Recalls, Water Bottles


WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Contigo have announced a recall of 5.7 million kids water bottles due to a choking hazard.

According to the recall, the water bottle’s silicone spout can become detached and in turn pose a choking risk to children.

The recall applies to Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles and their replacement lids that were given in conjunction with a 2019 recall.

Affected models of the water bottles will have a black spout base and black spout cover.

For more information on the recall and to see if your water bottle is part of the recall, head to Contigo’s website.

