WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Contigo have announced a recall of 5.7 million kids water bottles due to a choking hazard.
According to the recall, the water bottle’s silicone spout can become detached and in turn pose a choking risk to children.
The recall applies to Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles and their replacement lids that were given in conjunction with a 2019 recall.
Affected models of the water bottles will have a black spout base and black spout cover.
For more information on the recall and to see if your water bottle is part of the recall, head to Contigo’s website.
