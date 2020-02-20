PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Researchers at Duquesne University have created biomarker measurements that may help identify children who are developing autism.

The biomarkers act as indicators to let doctors see if a child could develop autism, allowing them to intervene early.

After 13 years of conducting various studies, Duquesne’s researchers and others have found that autism is a physical disease.

“One of the issues was that doctors couldn’t treat autism without a diagnosis, but by that time brain damage had already occurred,” said professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Duquesne Dr. Howard “Skip” Kingston in a press release.

“We may be able to intervene and treat patients before brain pathology worsens.”

The team is in the process of validating 21 biomarkers.

