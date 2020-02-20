



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Yesterday was indeed the sunniest day of the year so far. This is based on the sky sensor at the NWS offices located in Moon. The sensor monitors sky cover from dawn to dusk and at the end of the day gives a single-digit score from 1-10 depending on cloud cover throughout the day. One is perfectly clear skies with 10 being overcast from start to finish. Before yesterday, the best daily score we had was five.

Yesterday’s score was three.

Today will either be a nine or a ten score due to clouds coming back. Expect overcast skies with a small chance for a passing snow shower for places along and north of I-80.

The snow chance is not a good chance and most places will be dry. Any light snow will have minimal impact on the roads.

The next chance for precipitation comes on Monday afternoon.

The other story of the day is the return of cooler weather.

Morning lows will near 20 degrees with many areas falling into the teens. Winds are light so there isn’t much of a wind chill out there this morning.

Tomorrow morning will be the coldest of the week with lows near 10 degrees. Tomorrow’s high should be slightly warmer than today’s high.

Saturday will see a cold start before a rapid warming, it could be in the 40s by noon with wake up temperatures falling to the teens.

